CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 806 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,826,000 after purchasing an additional 162,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $883.11 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $580.01 and a 1-year high of $964.58. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $909.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $855.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

