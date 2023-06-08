CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 88,787 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 88,787 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,252,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 288,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Shares of PYPL opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

