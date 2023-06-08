CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 8,991 Shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,991 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Monroe Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 456,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in Monroe Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 351,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monroe Capital by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 38,806 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monroe Capital by 29.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monroe Capital by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a market cap of $167.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.11. Monroe Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Monroe Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.