CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 9,851 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,851 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PROS by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in PROS by 729.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PROS by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $75,405.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,579.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $30.04 on Thursday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

