Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Ciena from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.93.

NYSE CIEN opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32. Ciena has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $174,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,438,459.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,041 shares of company stock worth $773,414. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ciena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

