Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,975 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,975 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $174,819.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,052,482.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,041 shares of company stock worth $773,414 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 40.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

