Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.93.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $56.38.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Ciena’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $174,819.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,052,482.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,399.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $174,819.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,052,482.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,041 shares of company stock valued at $773,414. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ciena by 5.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 30.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 140,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

