Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CIEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ciena from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.32. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,399.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,399.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,088,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,041 shares of company stock worth $773,414. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ciena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Ciena by 40.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.