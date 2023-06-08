Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ciena from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.93.

Ciena Stock Performance

Ciena stock opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32. Ciena has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $56.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,399.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,399.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $174,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 249,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,438,459.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,041 shares of company stock worth $773,414. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 5,220.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,862,000 after buying an additional 5,816,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 379.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,931,000 after buying an additional 1,566,175 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,942,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 4,515.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,975,000 after buying an additional 1,150,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Articles

