Citigroup Inc. Has $320,000 Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in ESAB by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,710,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after buying an additional 364,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ESAB by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,851,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,480,000 after purchasing an additional 70,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,191,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ESAB by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 805,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,869,000 after acquiring an additional 69,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in ESAB by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 656,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,797,000 after acquiring an additional 82,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESAB. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CL King began coverage on ESAB in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on ESAB in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESAB

ESAB Trading Up 3.5 %

In other ESAB news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $118,527.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $664.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.50 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 7.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

About ESAB

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.