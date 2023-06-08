Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Nathan’s Famous worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NATH. TheStreet raised shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Nathan’s Famous

NATH stock opened at $80.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $329.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.22. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $81.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.05.

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

