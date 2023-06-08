Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,036 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ANIP. Guggenheim boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

ANIP stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.72 million, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

