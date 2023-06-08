Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth $655,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 453.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

CIGI stock opened at $101.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.58. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $133.02.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

