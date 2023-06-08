Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. State Street Corp increased its position in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after acquiring an additional 409,679 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 283,329 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 688.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 275,169 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 2,418.9% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 251,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 241,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

