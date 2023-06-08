Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 122.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 131,444 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,456,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 1.1 %

CMP stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $47.68.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $411.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. CL King decreased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

Further Reading

