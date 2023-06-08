CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 408,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,210,000 after purchasing an additional 69,793 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 327,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 452,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,095,000 after acquiring an additional 99,564 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CONMED by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $128.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.36. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $130.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.66 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.62%.

In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $181,335.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $181,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $7,616.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares in the company, valued at $101,386.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,031 shares of company stock worth $7,777,079 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.40.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

