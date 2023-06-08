Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. 3M reissued a maintains rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.83.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $93.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.35. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

