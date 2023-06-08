Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ED. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.83.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $93.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.35. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

