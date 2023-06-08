Contrasting Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Adecoagro and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adecoagro 4.79% 11.25% 4.29% Green Thumb Industries -0.76% 3.26% 2.24%

Volatility & Risk

Adecoagro has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adecoagro 1 2 2 0 2.20 Green Thumb Industries 0 1 6 0 2.86

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Adecoagro and Green Thumb Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Adecoagro presently has a consensus target price of $9.55, indicating a potential upside of 0.10%. Green Thumb Industries has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 196.05%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than Adecoagro.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of Adecoagro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adecoagro and Green Thumb Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adecoagro $1.35 billion 0.79 $108.14 million $0.61 15.64 Green Thumb Industries $1.02 billion 1.77 $11.98 million ($0.04) -189.95

Adecoagro has higher revenue and earnings than Green Thumb Industries. Green Thumb Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adecoagro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adecoagro beats Green Thumb Industries on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adecoagro

(Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment is comprised of three reportable segments Crops, Rice and Dairy. The Crops Segment consists of planting, harvesting and sale of grains, oilseeds and fibers. The Rice segment consists of planting, harvesting, processing and marketing of rice. The Dairy segment consists of the production and sale of raw milk and industrialized products, including UHT, cheese and powder milk among others. The Sugar, Ethanol and Energy Segment consists of cultivating sugarcane which is processed in owned sugar mills, transformed into ethanol, sugar and electricity and then marketed. The Land Transformation segment comprises of identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland businesses; and realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. The company was founded by Alan Leland Boyce, Ezequiel Garbers, Mariano Bosch, and Walter Marcelo Sanchez in September 2002 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Green Thumb Industries

(Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of April 11, 2022, it owned and operated 77 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

