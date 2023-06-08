Copperleaf Capital LLC Sells 185 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Copperleaf Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $121.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 288.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

