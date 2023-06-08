Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNM. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.44.

NYSE:CNM opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.83. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.87.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $140,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,121.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Core & Main news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $140,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,121.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,667.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,700,998 shares of company stock valued at $326,878,271. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 83.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 68.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 54,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

