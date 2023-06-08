Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CNM has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE:CNM opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $28.87.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $682,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at $400,883.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Core & Main news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $682,750.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,883.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,667.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,700,998 shares of company stock worth $326,878,271. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

