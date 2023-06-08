Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Robert W. Baird

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CNM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.44.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE CNM opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 29,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $819,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $224,406.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,667.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,700,998 shares of company stock valued at $326,878,271. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Core & Main by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.