Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Barclays

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.44.

CNM stock opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $28.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $318,454,603.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $318,454,603.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,804.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,700,998 shares of company stock valued at $326,878,271. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,023,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,106,000 after buying an additional 2,853,438 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,950,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,861,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,639 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

