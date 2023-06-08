Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BASE has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.20.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a market cap of $728.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.58. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $48,856.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 489,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,000.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $48,856.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 489,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,000.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $39,900.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,370.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,160 shares of company stock valued at $242,205. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Couchbase by 170.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,895 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP lifted its stake in Couchbase by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,746,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 648,053 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Couchbase by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 939,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 630,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Couchbase by 90.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after acquiring an additional 571,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP lifted its stake in Couchbase by 24.1% in the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,252,000 after acquiring an additional 411,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

