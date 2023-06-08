Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Couchbase Trading Down 28.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.58. Couchbase has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $22.50.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 41.11% and a negative net margin of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $48,856.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 489,942 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,000.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $39,900.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,370.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $48,856.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 489,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,000.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,160 shares of company stock worth $242,205 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Couchbase by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $164,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Finally, Solel Partners LP raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 26.8% during the first quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,214,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 467,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

