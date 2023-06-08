Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at DA Davidson

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BASE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $728.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.58. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 41.11% and a negative net margin of 44.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $48,856.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 489,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,000.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $48,856.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 489,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,000.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $39,900.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,370.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,160 shares of company stock worth $242,205 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.