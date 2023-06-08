Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth about $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coupang news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,789,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 475,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,789,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 475,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $31,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,651,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,656,596.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,182,407 shares of company stock valued at $34,138,882 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Shares of CPNG opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.43 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $21.38.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. Coupang’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

