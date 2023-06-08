Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $41.21 on Thursday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Covenant Logistics Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

In other news, EVP Joey B. Hogan sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $81,687.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,049.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

(Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

Featured Stories

