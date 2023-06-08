Creative Planning Acquires 21,661 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,661 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $8.99.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

