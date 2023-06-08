Creative Planning Buys 157 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.67.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

EPAM Systems Profile

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $210.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $462.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.57 and a 200 day moving average of $306.72.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

