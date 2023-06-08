Creative Planning Buys 2,282 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,464,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,669,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,807,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,270,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Stock Up 3.9 %

BFH stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.55. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.66%. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 33,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $799,624.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,303,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,071,714.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 568,911 shares of company stock worth $15,310,418. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bread Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

