Creative Planning Buys 250 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 18.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Badger Meter by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Badger Meter by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 42.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after buying an additional 47,839 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI opened at $150.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.15 and its 200 day moving average is $121.79. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

