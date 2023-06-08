Creative Planning Buys 4,133 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,283 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,377,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,049,000 after purchasing an additional 947,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after purchasing an additional 902,141 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 656,756 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,835,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,408,000 after purchasing an additional 577,744 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,176,000 after purchasing an additional 429,080 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.37.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.