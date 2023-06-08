Creative Planning Buys 8,016 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 132.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of APLS opened at $92.13 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average of $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $80,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,137,053.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $80,037.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,137,053.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,882,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,029 shares of company stock worth $16,703,925. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on APLS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

