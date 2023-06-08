Creative Planning Grows Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,520.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,771 shares of company stock worth $4,963,676. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.68. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

