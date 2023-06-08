Creative Planning Has $706,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,580,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $75.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.58. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $75.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

