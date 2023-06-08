Creative Planning Has $708,000 Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 571.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $131.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 75.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $172.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.80.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

