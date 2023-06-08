Creative Planning Has $710,000 Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 121.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,834,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,341,000 after purchasing an additional 69,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,359,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,092,000 after acquiring an additional 106,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 940,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,601,000 after acquiring an additional 18,618 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $175.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.24 and its 200 day moving average is $178.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Articles

