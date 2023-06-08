Creative Planning Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 177,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $492,196.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,822.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,718,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,751 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRWD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $12.66.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

