Creative Planning Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fortis were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

FTS stock opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Fortis had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

