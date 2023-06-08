Creative Planning Has $746,000 Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.18.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sonia Perez bought 2,737 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,837 shares of company stock worth $169,339 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Stories

