Creative Planning Has $761,000 Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 57.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.7 %

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

CTRE stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.