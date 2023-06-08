Creative Planning Has $785,000 Stock Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the third quarter worth about $11,486,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 269.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,255,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,544,000 after buying an additional 915,753 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,578,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 97.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,506,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXE opened at $98.68 on Thursday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a fifty-two week low of $88.37 and a fifty-two week high of $102.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.15.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

