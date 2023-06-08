Creative Planning Has $789,000 Stock Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,603,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1,384.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Insider Transactions at SJW Group

SJW Group Price Performance

In other news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $59,075.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $242,079.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $76.20 on Thursday. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $83.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.37.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.