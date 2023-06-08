Creative Planning Increases Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORI. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ORI stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

