Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,108,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,270,000 after acquiring an additional 263,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,972,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 785,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,611,000 after buying an additional 221,090 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 56.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 768,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,135,000 after buying an additional 276,664 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 759,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after buying an additional 149,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BMRN. TheStreet lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.49 and a 200 day moving average of $100.41. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 239.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,465. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

