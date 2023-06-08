Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 21.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 63,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

Insider Activity at Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 2.8 %

In related news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,929.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.59. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 102.91%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.29%.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading

