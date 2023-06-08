Creative Planning Purchases 4,876 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $41.08 on Thursday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64.
About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF
The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
