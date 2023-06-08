Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 28,353 Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 126,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,168 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 43,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

DFSV stock opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

